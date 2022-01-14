Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Former Texas RB Keaontay Ingram declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Former Texas Longhorns running back Keaontay Ingram, who transferred to the USC Trojans prior to his senior season in 2021, has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft, 247Sports reports.
Lets keep it going !!!!! pic.twitter.com/cEmpTrb8vT— keaontay ingram (@keaontay_ingram) January 13, 2022
WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
247Sports: The Insider: Gary Patterson, Ochaun Mathis, a facilities update and more
247Sports: Texas football set to welcome 2022 early enrollees to campus
Inside Texas: Friday: Multi-sport recruiting, Texas transfer targets, life with the portal
Inside Texas: Can Texas soothe its Hilton Coliseum headache?
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Texas in pursuit of Alabama transfer edge Drew Sanders
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: Mike at Night: Where things currently stand with transfer targets
247Sports: Recruiting Retrospective: Jaylon Guilbeau
247Sports: Heat Check: Looking at which prospects Texas has made progress with in 2023 class
247Sports: Crystal Ballin: New Transfer Portal prediction in for Longhorns
247Sports: The latest on Texas’ transfer portal targets
247Sports: The biggest unsigned recruits we’re tracking with the contact period now open
Inside Texas: Flyover Recruiting Notebook: Vasek, Peterson, Parker, Dubose
Inside Texas: The latest on three Texas Longhorns transfer portal targets
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Our Daily Bears: Baylor Tennis: A beginner’s guide
Viva the Matadors: Matadors > Cowboys, Tech destroys Oklahoma State 78-57
Cowboys Ride For Free: Oklahoma State drops second game of road trip to Texas Tech
The Smoking Musket: Deuce McBride scores 39 points for the Knicks
Wide Right & Natty Lite: The problem with ESPN+
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: The unbridled joy of the Memphis Grizzlies
SB Nation: Josh Allen’s secret playoff weapon could be Viagra
SB Nation: Matt Rhule keeps making the Panthers worse and worse
NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND
- No. 21 Texas men’s basketball takes on the Iowa State Cyclones tomorrow at 1pm Central.
Aggressive and Assertive #HookEm pic.twitter.com/hqtDCqpD1j— #21 Texas Men’s Basketball (@TexasMBB) January 14, 2022
- No. 13 Texas women’s basketball takes on the West Virginia Mountaineers tomorrow at 7pm Central.
Drop a if you're ready for Texas Traditions Night#HookEm— Texas Women's Basketball (@TexasWBB) January 14, 2022
Loading comments...