Texas transfer WR target Mario Williams commits to USC

A multi-day visit from former Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Mario Williams wasn’t enough for the Texas Longhorns to win out over Lincoln Riley as Williams announced his commitment to the USC Trojans on Saturday.

So Williams will rejoin the head coach he committed to out of high school and perhaps even reunite with Oklahoma transfer quarterback Caleb Williams, who is also heavily considering USC as he evaluates his options.

During his freshman year with the Sooners, Williams appeared in 11 of 13 games, putting up 380 yards and four touchdowns on 38 receptions. As a recruit, Williams was a consensus four-star receiver, the No. 43 player overall, and the No. 4 wide receiver in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

The decision by Williams leaves Texas searching to find immediate impact players at wide receiver after Xavier Worthy accounting for 28.5 percent of the receptions and 36 percent of the receiving yards for the Longhorns in 2021 as a true freshman.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff also recently missed on Wyoming transfer Isaiah Neyor, who committed to Tennessee.