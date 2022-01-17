Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Former Texas QB Vince Young celebrates Quinn Ewers’ campus arrival

Legendary Texas Longhorns quarterback Vince Young, who led the Longhorns to their most recent national championship in 2005, celebrated the arrival of vaunted recruit Quinn Ewers’ arrival to campus over the weekend. He summed it up with two important words:

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Texas continues to make scoring, life difficult for Big 12 foes

Dallas Morning News: 3 takeaways from Texas’ loss to Iowa State: Longhorns can’t come back after committing 20 turnovers

Dallas Morning News: Could joining Steve Sarkisian’s staff as an analyst be the resurrection Gary Patterson needs?

247Sports: The Stampede: Assessing the state of the program after year one

247Sports: Quinn Ewers officially arrives on the Forty Acres

247Sports: 247Sports: Ewers one of 10 quarterbacks to watch this spring

247Sports: Texas men’s and women’s basketball teams face different types of challenges Saturday

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Turnovers sink No. 21 Texas in 79-70 loss to No. 15 Iowa State

Report: Former Alabama TE Jahleel Billingsley transfers to Texas

Texas early enrollees arrive on campus

Texas Longhorn football recruits: 2021 season in review

Texas transfer WR target Mario Williams commits to USC

https://www.burntorangenation.com/2022/1/16/22887132/drew-sanders-commits-arkansas-razorbacks-texas-longhorns-alabama-oklahoma

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Five-star OL Devon Campbell has all the info he needs to decide

247Sports: HoopHall Classic: Saturday live blog and Friday’s top performers

247Sports: A closer look at Texas RB recruiting in 2023

247Sports: Ryan Watts ready to ‘build something great’ at Texas

247Sports: Where things currently stand with transfer targets

Inside Texas: Late night recruiting notes: Two new junior day visitors

Inside Texas: Recruiting: Texas’ Junior Day roster (1/22)

Inside Texas: Portal linebacker visiting Texas (Saturday 7:22 pm)

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Our Daily Bears: Baylor flounders as Oklahoma State wins 61-54

Frogs O’ War: TCU 59, Oklahoma 58: Frogs find a way against the Sooners

Crimson and Cream Machine: Oklahoma comes up short, 59-58, in OT at TCU

Cowboys Ride For Free: Oklahoma State basketball beats No. 1 Baylor 61-54

The Smoking Musket: Lost in the Phog: WVU falls at Lawrence

Wide Right & Natty Lite: No. 15 Iowa State grinds out win over No. 21 Texas

Bring On The Cats: Final: Kansas State 62, No. 19 Texas Tech 51

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: 5 winners and 2 losers from Super Wild Card Weekend

SB Nation: LeBron James apologizes to Lakers fans, promises the team will fix things

SB Nation: The Cowboys’ chaotic final play can be blamed on everything but the refs

NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND