Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Former Texas QB Vince Young celebrates Quinn Ewers’ campus arrival

Legendary Texas Longhorns quarterback Vince Young, who led the Longhorns to their most recent national championship in 2005, celebrated the arrival of vaunted recruit Quinn Ewers’ arrival to campus over the weekend. He summed it up with two important words:
HookEm https://t.co/yqK4mW6aWJ— Vince Young (@VinceYoung10) January 14, 2022
WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Texas continues to make scoring, life difficult for Big 12 foes
Dallas Morning News: 3 takeaways from Texas’ loss to Iowa State: Longhorns can’t come back after committing 20 turnovers
Dallas Morning News: Could joining Steve Sarkisian’s staff as an analyst be the resurrection Gary Patterson needs?
247Sports: The Stampede: Assessing the state of the program after year one
247Sports: Quinn Ewers officially arrives on the Forty Acres
247Sports: 247Sports: Ewers one of 10 quarterbacks to watch this spring
247Sports: Texas men’s and women’s basketball teams face different types of challenges Saturday
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Turnovers sink No. 21 Texas in 79-70 loss to No. 15 Iowa State
Report: Former Alabama TE Jahleel Billingsley transfers to Texas
Texas early enrollees arrive on campus
Texas Longhorn football recruits: 2021 season in review
Texas transfer WR target Mario Williams commits to USC
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: Five-star OL Devon Campbell has all the info he needs to decide
247Sports: HoopHall Classic: Saturday live blog and Friday’s top performers
247Sports: A closer look at Texas RB recruiting in 2023
247Sports: Ryan Watts ready to ‘build something great’ at Texas
247Sports: Where things currently stand with transfer targets
Inside Texas: Late night recruiting notes: Two new junior day visitors
Inside Texas: Recruiting: Texas’ Junior Day roster (1/22)
Inside Texas: Portal linebacker visiting Texas (Saturday 7:22 pm)
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Our Daily Bears: Baylor flounders as Oklahoma State wins 61-54
Frogs O’ War: TCU 59, Oklahoma 58: Frogs find a way against the Sooners
Crimson and Cream Machine: Oklahoma comes up short, 59-58, in OT at TCU
Cowboys Ride For Free: Oklahoma State basketball beats No. 1 Baylor 61-54
The Smoking Musket: Lost in the Phog: WVU falls at Lawrence
Wide Right & Natty Lite: No. 15 Iowa State grinds out win over No. 21 Texas
Bring On The Cats: Final: Kansas State 62, No. 19 Texas Tech 51
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: 5 winners and 2 losers from Super Wild Card Weekend
SB Nation: LeBron James apologizes to Lakers fans, promises the team will fix things
SB Nation: The Cowboys’ chaotic final play can be blamed on everything but the refs
NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND
- No. 13 Texas women’s basketball rolled over the West Virginia Mountaineers over the weekend.
AND 1 @thematharuu | #HookEm pic.twitter.com/1tcAaS2YZz— Texas Women's Basketball (@TexasWBB) January 16, 2022
