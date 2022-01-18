Bevo’s Daily Roundup: FWAA names Texas WR Xavier Worthy to Freshman All-America team

The Football Writers Association of America has named Texas Longhorns true freshman wide receiver to its Freshman All-America team, the organization announced Monday.

Here’s what 247Sports has to say about the recognition: “The true freshman receiver was one of the few bright spots for the Longhorns during Steve Sarkisian’s first year as head coach. Worthy had a record-breaking season for the Longhorns and took over the top spot in several Texas Football freshman receiving records, including the most single-season receptions [62], receiving yards [981] and receiving touchdowns [12] in program history.”

No. 23 Texas men’s basketball takes on the Kansas State Wildcats tonight at 7pm Central.

Nothing like some hoops in the Erwin Center #HookEm pic.twitter.com/6vZeuK3TTD — #23 Texas Men’s Basketball (@TexasMBB) January 18, 2022

They’re here!