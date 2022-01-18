Bevo’s Daily Roundup: FWAA names Texas WR Xavier Worthy to Freshman All-America team

The Football Writers Association of America has named Texas Longhorns true freshman wide receiver to its Freshman All-America team, the organization announced Monday.
Here’s what 247Sports has to say about the recognition: “The true freshman receiver was one of the few bright spots for the Longhorns during Steve Sarkisian’s first year as head coach. Worthy had a record-breaking season for the Longhorns and took over the top spot in several Texas Football freshman receiving records, including the most single-season receptions [62], receiving yards [981] and receiving touchdowns [12] in program history.”
WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Struggling at closing time, Texas looking for big-shot makers
247Sports: The Brew: Can Billingsley become the do-it-all tight end Texas needs in 2022?
Inside Texas: Tuesday: How has Texas fared in the transfer portal?
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Longhorn Republic Podcast: Unpacking the inconsistency
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: Texas expected to host large group of out-of-state visitors on Jan. 28
247Sports: Mike at Night: Late night recruiting chat
247Sports: Lake Belton 2024 WR Micah Hudson discusses Texas offer, rising recruitment
Inside Texas: Update on wide receiver target Ryan Niblett
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Inside Texas: 2022 Big 12 contender or not? West Virginia
The Smoking Musket: West Virginia hosts No. 5 Baylor
Bring On The Cats: Final: Kansas State 62, No. 19 Texas Tech 51
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: 8 winners and 3 losers from Super Wild Card Weekend
SB Nation: There is no way this goal should’ve been allowed but the rules are a bit murky about interference
SB Nation: Takeaways: Bills make NFL history in playoff win over Patriots
NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND
- No. 23 Texas men’s basketball takes on the Kansas State Wildcats tonight at 7pm Central.
Nothing like some hoops in the Erwin Center #HookEm pic.twitter.com/6vZeuK3TTD— #23 Texas Men’s Basketball (@TexasMBB) January 18, 2022
- They’re here!
The early enrollees have arrived pic.twitter.com/hoG7w94zYr— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) January 14, 2022
Loading comments...