Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Report: A 14-team Big 12 intends to separate into two divisions

Multiple outlets report that the Big 12 Conference, as its current 10 members anticipate the entrance of four new programs (BYU, UCF, Houston and Cincinnati), intends to shift to two seven-team divisions in 2023. Granted, the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma won’t be around for long to enjoy its newly assigned division rivals, but it’s better late than never.
WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Erick Dickerson opens up about old Texas A&M, SMU shenanigans
Austin American-Statesman: Texas’ Alfred Collins says ‘there’s still room for improvement’
Austin American-Statesman: K-State was ‘willing, able and capable’ to win street fight vs. Texas
Dallas Morning News: ‘Big man’s league’: As Texas and OU transition to SEC, a talent gap still looms between the trenches
247Sports: The Insider: Gary Patterson is already working at Texas, plus more scoop
Inside Texas: How the pieces best fit on the Texas Longhorns defense
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Former TCU head coach Gary Patterson at Texas-Kansas State game in Longhorn gear
No. 23 Texas suffers bad home loss to Kansas State, 66-65
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: Mike at Night: VIP notes on Devon Campbell and a portal option set to visit
247Sports: College coaches coming in droves to see Arch Manning
247Sports: Longhorns check in on group of talented Texoma prospects today
247Sports: Texas offer puts Longhorns on radar for 2024 WR Tyseer Denmark
Inside Texas: Midweek Texas Longhorns late night recruiting nuggets
Inside Texas: Another top prospect added to Texas’ junior day list of visitors
Inside Texas: Sources: Wyoming transfer wide receiver Isaiah Neyor to visit Texas
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Inside Texas: 2022 Big 12 contender or not? Oklahoma State
Our Daily Bears: Bears take decisive road victory 77-68 in Morgantown
Viva the Matadors: Red Raiders looking to avenge loss from two weeks ago as they welcome the Cyclones to town
Frogs O’ War: TCU WR Mikel Barkley enters transfer portal
Frogs O’ War: Former TCU QB Shawn Robinson is back in the Big 12
Crimson and Cream Machine: OU falls to Kansas, 67-64
The Smoking Musket: West Virginia comes up short in battle with No. 5 Baylor
Wide Right & Natty Lite: Red Raiders get their revenge, 72-60
Bring On The Cats: Two Straight: K-State 66, No. 23 Texas 65
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: NBA mock draft 2022: Updated first round projection for 30 top prospects
SB Nation: What chance does each remaining team have at winning the Super Bowl?
SB Nation: Breaking down the Celtics, Nuggets and Spurs three-team trade from the Boston side
NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND
- Texas is No. 1 in the D1Baseball preseason rankings.
- No. 15 Texas women’s basketball takes on the Iowa State Cyclones at 6:30pm Central.
