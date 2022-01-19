Report: Tennessee WR commit Isaiah Neyor is visiting Texas

So you’re saying there’s a chance?

The Texas Longhorns appeared to miss on Wyoming Cowboys wide receiver transfer Isaiah Neyor when he committed to the Tennessee Volunteers on Jan. 8 without taking a planned visit to the Forty Acres.

But according to a report from Inside Texas, Neyor is following through on his original plan to visit Texas with a trip to Austin on Wednesday. Neyor also visited Ole Miss last week, so he’s clearly keeping his options open even as it appears that he’s enrolled at Tennessee, which begins classes for the spring semester next Monday. The Volunteers have not officially announced Neyor as a member of the 2022 recruiting class yet.

A 6’3, 210-pounder, Neyor recorded 39 catches for 858 yards and eight touchdowns for a good Arlington Lamar team in 2018, but was rated as a consensus two-star prospect and the No. 3,168 prospect nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Neyor was largely overlooked by colleges, too — his other offers included Henderson State, Incarnate Word, and Western Illinois.

After redshirting in 2019, Neyor flashed in 2020 with eight catches for 248 yards, an average of 31 yards per catch. As a redshirt sophomore, Neyor broke out, capitalizing on the potential he previously showed as a deep threat with 44 catches for 878 yards and 12 touchdowns, ranking No. 8 nationally in yards per catch.

Neyor has an impressive skill set — combined with his route-running ability, his speed is good enough to consistently get open deep and he has the ball skills to elevate over smaller defensive backs when his quarterback needs to throw him open. On third down, he was a reliable target with 10 receptions and nine conversions in 2021, including three over 10 yards. One of those receptions went for 74 yards and another went for 54 yards.

So Neyor would address a clear need for the Longhorns as an experienced big-body receiver who could help provide a security blanket for whichever Texas quarterback wins the starting job in addition to serving as a big-play threat alongside Xavier Worthy.