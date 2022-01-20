Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Kirby Smart, Nick Saban are visiting Texas target Arch Manning this week

The college football coaching world is flocking to New Orleans this week to witness star-in-the-making Arch Manning, five-star quarterback out of Isidore Newman High, compete.
Here’s a list of folks who’ll be in attendance, per the Lafayette Daily Advertiser:
LSU recruiting and special teams coordinator Brian Polian and offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock, Alabama coach Nick Saban, offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and defensive coordinator Pete Golding, and Georgia coach Kirby Smart are among the visitors. ... Florida coach Billy Napier was at Newman earlier in the week. Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, Texas quarterbacks coach A.J. Milwee and Ole Miss offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. will also be at the school.
WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Ron Franklin, voice of Longhorns in 1980s, dead at 79
Austin American-Statesman: Texas’ Alfred Collins says ‘there’s still room for improvement’
Dallas Morning News: 3 things that need to happen for Texas to make a run in the NCAA Tournament
247Sports: Morning Brew: If Patterson ends up being for Sarkisian what Dick Tomey was for Mack Brown, this will work
Inside Texas: Inside the Gameplan: What can Gary Patterson bring to Texas?
Inside Texas: With Cameron Dicker’s NFL declaration, Texas starts over at the specialist positions
Inside Texas: Syllabus Week: Where Quinn Ewers, Ryan Watts, and Jahleel Billingsley should focus in semester one
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Texas K Cameron Dicker declares for the 2022 NFL Draft
What Alabama transfer TE Jahleel Billingsley brings to Texas
Report: Tennessee WR commit Isaiah Neyor is visiting Texas
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: 247Sports Crystal Ball: Texas for a LB in the portal
247Sports: A closer look at Texas WR recruiting in 2023
Inside Texas: Re’Shaun Sanford talks recruitment, upcoming Texas Junior Day
Inside Texas: JTEN: UT on the road, new Junior Day attendee
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Our Daily Bears: Bears take decisive road victory 77-68 in Morgantown
Viva the Matadors: Red Raiders looking to avenge loss from two weeks ago as they welcome the Cyclones to town
Frogs O’ War: Oklahoma State 57, TCU 56: Pokes’ furious rally thwarts Frogs
Crimson and Cream Machine: Oklahoma Football: Help is on the way for OU’s defensive backfield
Cowboys Ride For Free: Cowboys Basketball: Oklahoma State 57, TCU 56
The Smoking Musket: Oliver Luck and Ken Kendrick found ‘Country Roads’ trust
Bring On The Cats: Showdown Victory: K-State 69, KU 61
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: The NBA’s 7 most desperate teams ahead of the 2022 trade deadline
SB Nation: Jimmy Butler was ejected for ‘egregious profanity’ at refs vs. Trail Blazers
SB Nation: WWE is getting slammed for changing a wrestler’s name to a Nazi’s
NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND
- No. 15 Texas women’s basketball topped the Iowa State Cyclones last night.
DOWN GOES No. 7️⃣— Texas Women's Basketball (@TexasWBB) January 20, 2022
⬆️ for a Top- dub!#TexasFight pic.twitter.com/0FuanHf0rf
Loading comments...