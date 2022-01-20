Wyoming transfer WR Isaiah Neyor flips from Tennessee to Texas

Ahead of his visit with the Texas Longhorns, transfer wide receiver Isaiah Neyor committed to the Tennessee Volunteers, but a trip to Austin seemingly sealed the deal as he announced his commitment to Texas Thursday.

He had an explosive year with the Wyoming Cowboys in 2021, accounting for 878 yards and 12 touchdowns on just 44 receptions. Another big-play threat for Texas, he steps onto campus and adds another threat in a wide receiver room that needs depth and consistency.

After Xavier Worthy’s team-high 62 receptions for 981 yards and 12 touchdowns, Jordan Whittington — who missed nine games in the last two seasons due to injury — was the second-best receiving option for Texas, ending the year with 26 receptions for 377 yards and three touchdowns.

Neyor, who was initially recruited out of Arlington Lamar as a two-star prospect, is listed as a four-star transfer prospect according to 247Sports and comes in as the No. 4 transfer wide receiver and the overall No. 30 player in the transfer portal.

Now new wide receivers coach Brennan Marion has another piece in the room to work with, as the Texas offense looks to find a greater level of consistency in 2022 and beyond.