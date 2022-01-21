Bevo’s Daily Roundup: The latest musings, visits for top 2023 Texas target Arch Manning

The Texas Longhorns are apparently a top contender for 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning out of Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans, Louisiana. But so are several other blue blood programs, like the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Ole Miss Rebels.

247Sports offered some of their musing recently on the topic. From 247Sports:

“You got the five schools that he took two visits to Alabama, Clemson, Ole Miss, Georgia and Texas. Those are the schools that I think are in the best position but as Nelson Stewart, the head coach at Isidore Newman, said Tuesday morning, Arch is going to be thorough. And again, Ohio State, they’re chopping wood here. Coach Stewart pointed to Ryan (Day and) his track record at the position, so maybe they get a visit down the road. I think the point is that Arch Manning’s taking it slow, taking his time, still talking to a lot of schools, and in the spring will resume visits and we’ll see where he goes.”

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Dallas Morning News: Meet the 2022 early enrollees already on the 40 Acres, including a plethora of defensive talent

Dallas Morning News: Former coach Michael Center asks why punishment at Texas for Varsity Blues scandal stopped with him

Dallas Morning News: Gary Patterson can fix Steve Sarkisian’s defense — just keep him away from the Texas players, maybe?

247Sports: Coach’s Take: Longhorns getting a high ceiling in Isaiah Neyor

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Slumping Texas facing difficult backloaded schedule

Texas is getting an athletic big-play threat in Wyoming transfer WR Isaiah Neyor

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Mike at Night: Tidbits on 2023 and portal targets leading into Junior Day

247Sports: Houston area 7-on-7 collective expected to visit Texas for Junior Day

247Sports: Three future Longhorns rise in updated 247Sports rankings for 2022

247Sports: Arch Manning recruitment: No. 1 2023 QB has blue bloods flocking to Isidore Newman HS

247Sports: Six offer candidates attending Texas junior day

Inside Texas: On3 No. 66 prospect Jordan Renaud talks Texas, recruiting

Inside Texas: Late night recruiting part two: Cook, Wilson, Kaiuway, Black, Washington

Inside Texas: Late night recruiting notes: Hicks, Burrell, Peterson

Inside Texas: Source: On3 four-star Jaray Bledsoe admitted to Texas, enrolls early

Inside Texas: Syllabus Week: Where Maalik Murphy, Jaydon Blue, and Cole Hutson should focus in semester one

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Frogs O’ War: Gary Patterson hired by Texas football

Crimson and Cream Machine: Oklahoma Football: Time to focus on the trenches

Cowboys Ride For Free: Jarrick Bernard-Converse enters transfer portal

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: The Texans are inching closer to hiring Josh McCown as their head coach ... seriously

SB Nation: This reporter was hit by a car on live TV and just kept on reporting

SB Nation: Sting is 62 years old and threw himself off a stage and through a table

NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND

No. 23 Texas men’s basketball takes on the Oklahoma State Cowboys tomorrow at 1pm Central.

Let's continue to build this thing together #HookEm pic.twitter.com/GuK74t2IiC — #23 Texas Men’s Basketball (@TexasMBB) January 19, 2022