Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Former Texas HC Mack Brown is reportedly on the 2022 hot seat

Plus: A successful weekend for Texas basketball

By Xander Peters
ESPN recently listed former Texas Longhorns head coach Mack Brown, who’s currently leading the North Carolina Tar Heels, will be on the coaching hot seat in 2022.

From ESPN: “Brown isn’t a candidate to be fired, but at 70, his longevity in coaching will remain a question, especially after a disappointing 2021 season. North Carolina needs to significantly upgrade its defense and replace record-setting quarterback Sam Howell.”

Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Beard’s No. 1 priority must be finding the right roster mix

Dallas Morning News: 3 takeaways from Texas’ win over Oklahoma State: Longhorns grind out win despite sloppy performance

247Sports: Texas adds Isaiah Neyor to group of mid-year enrollees

247Sports: What to like about Wyoming transfer receiver commitment Isaiah Neyor ... and much more

Inside Texas: Game Thoughts: Texas stifles Oklahoma State, 56-51

Inside Texas: Isaiah Neyor: Margin Hooks breaks down the new Texas WR

No. 23 Texas holds on for ugly 56-51 win over Oklahoma State

Hire of Gary Patterson by Texas as special assistant to the head coach is now official

247Sports: The Stampede: Recruiting scoop and updates from Junior Day

247Sports: Quick hitters from Texas Junior Day

247Sports: Five-star RB Rueben Owens talks about five schools he has great interest in

247Sports: Visit Preview: Texas expected to welcome in large group of underclassmen for Elite Day

Inside Texas: A look at the 2023 offers from the Texas junior day

Inside Texas: Braylan Shelby talks Texas offer, relationship with Pete Kwiatkowski

Inside Texas: Rashad Bobino talks Texas Longhorns, winning mindset and recruiting

Inside Texas: 2022 Big 12 contender or not? Iowa State

Our Daily Bears: No. 15 Bears break No. 7 Cyclones’ will in 87-61 victory

Viva the Matadors: Red Raiders looking to remain perfect at home in conference play as they welcome West Virginia to the USA

Frogs O’ War: Frogs win! Baugh powers TCU basketball to 59-44 win at No. 15 Iowa State

Crimson and Cream Machine: OU can’t stop skid, loses again to No. 5 Baylor, 65-51

Cowboys Ride For Free: Texas outlasts Oklahoma State in Austin

The Smoking Musket: 2021 West Virginia Offensive Review: Part one - standard stats

The Smoking Musket: West Virginia falls to No. 18 Texas Tech in Lubbock

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Baylor hot shooting too much for Clones

Bring On The Cats: Final: No. 7 KU 78, Kansas State 75

Rock Chalk Talk: KU escapes with tough win in Manhattan

SB Nation: 5 winners and 2 losers from the NFL Divisional Playoffs

SB Nation: That was the greatest playoff weekend in NFL history

SB Nation: Chiefs-Bills rapid reaction: In Mahomes Kansas City trusts

  • No. 15 Texas women’s basketball toped the TCU Horned Frogs over the weekend.

