Podcast: Texas basketball trying to find consistency

The Texas Longhorns continue to search for consistency on the hardwood, after giving up a five-point lead to Kansas State but managing to run away from the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Budding star Marcus Carr may have found his way, but can the rest of the team do enough to support him and lift Texas out of the middle of the conference.

The ladies put in two big wins over Iowa State and TCU, setting themselves up well for a run at the top of the conference. They still have some of the toughest matchups still on the schedule but are hitting their stride at the right time.

We also take a moment to dive in on the latest transfer addition to the football team and check in on all of the spring sports as we Down the Forty.

Intro and Outro: Earth, Wind, Fire (Ryan Little / CC BY-SA 4.0 )