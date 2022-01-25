Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Former Texas WR Joshua Moore flips commitment from Texas Tech to SMU

After entering the NCAA transfer portal late last year, former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Joshua Moore, who’s entering his redshirt senior season, announced he was joining the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Yesterday, however, Moore flipped his commitment to the SMU Mustangs, where he’ll play under first-year head coach Rhett Lashlee, formerly the Miami Hurricanes’ offensive coordinator. Here’s what 247Sports had to say about Moore’s flip:

“Moore’s exit from Texas in November came amid rather turbulent circumstances. He was Texas’ third-leading receiver this season with 24 catches for 265 yards and three touchdowns at the time of his transfer, which came not long after Horns247 reported a heated exchange between head coach Steve Sarkisian an the wideout after Moore arrived late to practice. Moore did not start in the Longhorns 30-7 loss at Iowa State on Nov. 7 — it would be his last in a Texas uniform — and was held out of the first quarter en route to finishing with just two catches for 32 yards.”

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Associated Press: College basketball poll: Baylor stays in AP top 5, Texas Tech rises to No. 13 while UT drops out

Austin American-Statesman: TCU has been picking up wins and now is itching to bounce Texas

247Sports: The Brew: Some notes from Texas football workouts, UT hoops and more

247Sports: Morning Brew: Look who’s part of the guarantee that Texas will have a player in a 17th straight Super Bowl

247Sports: Texas RB Bijan Robinson ranked among PFF top returning running backs in 2022

247Sports: Texas WR Xavier Worthy among top returning receivers in 2022

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Podcast: Texas basketball trying to find consistency

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Mike at Night: Notes on wide receiver recruiting

247Sports: Four-star WR Johntay Cook updates recruitment following Texas A&M visit

247Sports: Texas visit scores points with elite corner Javien Toviano

Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns Football Recruiting: Jamel Johnson and Jalen Brown

Inside Texas: Priority TE target Lafayette Kaiuway talks recruitment, Texas Junior Day

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Inside Texas: The Big 12 next year

Our Daily Bears: KneeGate, a collection of poems

Viva the Matadors: Top spot in Big 12 on the line as the Red Raiders head into Lawrence

Crimson and Cream Machine: Oklahoma Football: Lebby finds his QB in 2023 recruit Jackson Arnold

The Smoking Musket: The Mountaineers are on the bubble

Rock Chalk Talk: KU somehow holds off Tech in 2OT thriller

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: The NFL’s elite young quarterbacks are finally taking control of the league

SB Nation: Are Sixers truly ‘Harden or bust’ as reports have suggested?

SB Nation: Tom Brady hinted at retirement with an ominous quote on a podcast

NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND

Former Texas kicker Cameron Dicker will play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

With the departure of Cameron Dicker to the NFL, Texas will be breaking in a new kicker, punter and kickoff specialist in 2022.



The Longhorns signed a punter in the 2021 class (Isaac Pearson) and kicker in the 2022 class (Will Stone). #HookEm — HornSports (@HornSports) January 19, 2022