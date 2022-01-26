Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Todd Dodge: Texas fans should ‘calm down a bit’ about starting QB Quinn Ewers right out the gate

Texas high school coaching legend Todd Dodge, who recently captured his fifth state championship title before retiring late last year, recently told 247Sports that Texas Longhorns should calm down a bit at the idea of redshirt freshman Quinn Ewers starting under center out the gate next season. “If a true freshman — and that’s what Quinn is, because Quinn didn’t pay his senior year in high school. He really hasn’t played any football at all since that state championship game about a year ago about right now. I believe that universities all across America are getting really fired up about true freshman. They’ve got to clam down a bit. It is not in the best interest of your football team if you are starting a true freshman. I don’t care how good he is. You have the Trevor Lawrences of the world and the Tua of the world and then Caleb Williams came on, but nobody really followed Caleb after the Texas game. Caleb had his freshman moments too.,” Dodge said.

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Texas football, other sports faced financial shortfall during pandemic

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Cowboys have the goods to land Sean Payton as their next coach

Austin American-Statesman: Texas and Kansas State jostle for positioning in Big 12 standings

Dallas Morning News: Meet the new members of the Texas Longhorns 2022 football coaching staff

Dallas Morning News: 3 takeaways from Texas’ win over TCU: Longhorns explode for best performance of the season

Inside Texas: 5 Thoughts: Longhorns wallop Horned Frogs in Fort Worth

Inside Texas: Syllabus Week: Where BJ Allen, Terrance Brooks, Jaylon Guilbeau, and Larry Turner-Gooden should focus

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Texas blows out TCU, 73-50, in one of the season’s best performances

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Mike at Night: Reminiscing on the 2022 class

247Sports: Four-star linebacker Liona Lefau discusses rich tradition at Kahuku, interest in Texas

247Sports: Film Room: Looking at the newly-offered prospects from Elite Day

247Sports: Texas offer grabs the attention of elite 2024 corner

247Sports: Texas visit was ‘amazing’ for Westlake receiver Jaden Greathouse

Inside Texas: Texas offers four prospects from Georgia powerhouse Grayson

Inside Texas: Andre Cojoe talks recruiting and relationship with Kyle Flood

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Our Daily Bears: Bears cruise to 74-49 win over Wildcats

Frogs O’ War: Texas 73, TCU 50: Frogs blown out in front of massive crowd

Bring On The Cats: Waco Disaster: K-State 49, Baylor 74

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: 12 educated guesses what The Rock’s new video game movie could be

SB Nation: LeBron James blew Austin Reaves’ mind with his big basketball brain

SB Nation: If Sean Payton stays in the NFL these teams should be all-in

NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND