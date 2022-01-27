Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Wisconsin is a contender for former Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams

The rumor mill has run amuck since Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams opted to enter the NCAA transfer portal following his true freshman season and head coach Lincoln Riley’s departure for the USC Trojans. Williams is likely to land in Los Angeles, but lately, programs like the Georgia Bulldogs, LSU Tigers and, most recently, the Wisconsin Badgers have crept into the conversation. The latter, in particular, would be a weird landing spot, given Wisconsin’s lack of resume under center in recent years. Then again, it’s the Big Ten, a conference that produces a plethora of NFL-quality quarterbacks, namely Ohio State.
WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: No. 9 Texas spoils the follow-up to Ayoka Lee’s 61-point performance
Dallas Morning News: Highlighted by Texas-Alabama, next season’s Big 12 non-conference slate provides plenty of intrigue
247Sports: The Insider: Intel from winter workouts, where Texas stands with key transfer prospect
247Sports: The time is now for Texas basketball to find its identity ahead of a daunting conference play stretch
Inside Texas: Thursday: Steve Sarkisian on the road
Inside Texas: Inside the gameplan: Xavier Worthy, 2022 cornerstone
Inside Texas: Syllabus Week: Where Isaiah Neyor, Aaron Bryant, Justice Finkley, and Jaray Bledsoe should focus
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
TCU transfer edge Ochaun Mathis could be the pass rusher Texas needs
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: Texas signee Kelvin Banks finishes as five-star in final 2022 Top247 rankings
247Sports: Rising power forward Keanu Dawes discusses Texas offer, visit
247Sports: Texas signees and targets highlight final Top247 of 2022
Inside Texas: On3 Consensus No. 126 Kyran Bourda talks Texas Junior Day experience
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Crimson and Cream Machine: Oklahoma Sooners Basketball: OU’s skid ends with 72-62 win over West Virginia
Cowboys Ride For Free: Oklahoma State hires Derek Mason as defensive coordinator
Wide Right & Natty Lite: Iowa State wins an OT thriller 84-81
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: Trent Williams is unfair, and Kyle Shanahan knows it
SB Nation: Why do football teams keep making up jobs that don’t exist?
SB Nation: Ja’Marr Chase walked out of a drill after Les Miles told him to play cornerback
NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND
- Texas volleyball’s Jhenna Gabriel is calling it a collegiate career with the Longhorns.
Texas setter Jhenna Gabriel has announced that she is stepping away from the sport of volleyball and prioritizing her mental health. A starter since midway through her freshman year, Gabriel ranks sixth in career assists at UT. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/B2KQfAKVca— Danny Davis (@aasdanny) January 26, 2022
Loading comments...