Bevo’s Daily Roundup: 2022 5-star OL Devon Campbell is down to Texas or Oklahoma

2022 5-star offensive lineman Devon Campbell out of Arlington Bowie has narrowed his decision down to two programs: the Texas Longhorns or the Oklahoma Sooners.

The folks at 247Sports think Texas is a strong candidate to land Campbell. “I see him as a Texas lock,” 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong said, per 247Sports. “Texas has been the one to beat for quite some time and Steve Sarkisian and his staff are putting together a terrific class on the offensive line. And if they do indeed add Devon ‘DJ’ Campbell, it’ll be the best offensive line haul in the country. And you put that with a terrific defensive group, and they got a chance to really ‘iron sharpen iron’ practice with this group, and it’ll be exciting to see what they can grow into.”

Say no more, then.

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Rick’s return: Former Texas coach Barnes bringing Vols to Austin

Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Audrey Warren is still doing all she can to help Texas win

247Sports: Nuggets from Texas winter workouts, early impressions of Quinn Ewers

Inside Texas: Do you need an elite quarterback to win a national championship?

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

TCU transfer edge Ochaun Mathis could be the pass rusher Texas needs

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Texas signees and targets highlight final Top247 of 2022

Inside Texas: Two Texas coaches in New Orleans to see Arch Manning

Inside Texas: Assessing the talent landscape in the 2023 recruiting class

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Frogs O’ War: Frogs place two on Preseason All-Big 12 Baseball team

Cowboys Ride For Free: Social media reaction to Derek Mason hire

The Smoking Musket: Mountaineers earn Preseason All-Big 12 honors

Bring On The Cats: Kansas State Basketball: Everything but the rebound

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: These are the 2022 NBA All-Star starters

SB Nation: The Cavs are more than a good story, they’re a surprise contender with a sky-high ceiling

SB Nation: Saying you have to play football to analyze it is stupid as hell

NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND

Texas men’s basketball takes on the No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers at 7pm Central, Saturday.

TICKET GIVEAWAY



Win (2) tickets to @TexasMBB game this Saturday.



To Enter:

Follow us

RT this post



Winner chosen tonight! #HookEm pic.twitter.com/5OxoFOhnLl — Texas Longhorns (@TexasLonghorns) January 28, 2022