Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas finishes among bottom dwellers in final Big 12 power rankings

Out of 10 teams in the Big 12 Conference, 247Sports has Texas’ 2021 campaign ranked No. 8 in its final Big 12 power rankings, ahead of only the TCU Horned Frogs, who fired their coach of 21 seasons, and the Kansas Jayhawks, who beat the Longhorns in overtime this year.
It’s about what we expected as Texas Longhorns fans.
From 247Sports: This was a miserable start to the Steve Sarkisian era. After starting 4-1 on the season, the Longhorns then dropped six straight games to enter the final game of the season at 4-7. Texas beat Kansas State by five to end the season on a win and get to five on the season. But there is no doubt that the Longhorns had a disappointing season. Missing out on the Big 12 title is tough to accept. Finishing under .500 is even harder to accept. And Texas has to chew on that for months now.
WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Harmon’s heave a highlight in No. 12 Texas’ conference-opening win
Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: What makes Texas hard to defend is the lack of a go-to scorer
247Sports: Morning Brew: Top-end backcourt play leading Texas men’s and women’s hoops
247Sports: Texas sneaks into bowl season update of FPI Top 25
247Sports: Bracketology: Where the Longhorns stand with Big 12 play underway
247Sports: Chris Beard, Texas focused on winning, rugged Big 12 schedule
Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns 2021 year in review
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Texas announces hire of Pittsburgh WR coach Brennan Marion
No. 17 Texas pushes past short-handed West Virginia, 74-59
Texas offers Wyoming transfer WR Isaiah Neyor
4-star PG Rowan Brumbaugh commits to Texas
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: The Stampede: What’s left for Texas in 2022 class?
247Sports: Under Armour All-America Game: Five guys who improved their stock
Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns recruiting: Under Armour All-America Game thread
Inside Texas: Monday: Notes on the Under Armour All-American game
Inside Texas: Kyle Parker talks breakout junior year, relationship with Brennan Marion
Inside Texas: Top 10 ceiling and floor players in UT’s 2022 class
Inside Texas: New Years Eve Recruiting: More Marion, Derion Gullette, Jaden Allen, Aeryn Hampton
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
247Sports: Big 12 football: final 2021 power rankings revealed
Our Daily Bears: Ayoka Lee, Kansas State upset No. 10 Bears
Our Daily Bears: A Baylor Dozen: Bears win Sugar Bowl 21-7 over Ole Miss
Viva the Matadors: Programs future seems bright after impressive win in the Liberty Bowl
Frogs O’ War: JUCO DB Namdi Obiazor commits to TCU
Frogs O’ War: TCU adds Missouri transfer Ishmael Burdine
Frogs O’ War: TCU adds Cornell transfer Curtis Raymond III
Crimson and Cream Machine: Jovantae Barnes announces commitment to OU
Crimson and Cream Machine: Oklahoma Basketball: Shorthanded OU survives Kansas State, 71-69
Crimson and Cream Machine: Oklahoma Football: And now we wait...
Crimson and Cream Machine: Recap: OU outpaces Oregon in Alamo Bowl, 47-32
Cowboys Ride For Free: Tre Sterling declares for NFL Draft
Cowboys Ride For Free: Oklahoma State uses furious second half rally to beat Notre Dame 37-35 in Fiesta Bowl
The Smoking Musket: Jackie Mathews transfers, Dante Stills stays
The Smoking Musket: Mountaineers will be inexperienced in 2022, but maybe better?
The Smoking Musket: LB Josh Chandler-Semedo will return for senior season
The Smoking Musket: West Virginia opens conference play with loss to No. 17 ranked Texas
Wide Right & Natty Lite: Tough Cyclones fall short against Baylor, 77-72
Bring On The Cats: Final: Oklahoma 71, K-State 69
Rock Chalk Talk: Listless Jayhawks get by George Mason
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: The Eagles are going to the playoffs!
SB Nation: Antonio Brown’s dramatic exit from the Bucs, explained
SB Nation: A New York Jets defender intercepted Tom Brady, then asked him to autograph the ball
NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND
- Texas alum and New England Patriots safety Adrian Phillips just got a contract extension.
CONGRATS ON GETTING THE BAG ADRIAN PHILLIPS!!! pic.twitter.com/UoMNt3teyT— The 617 (@The617_) January 1, 2022
Loading comments...