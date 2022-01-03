Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas finishes among bottom dwellers in final Big 12 power rankings

Out of 10 teams in the Big 12 Conference, 247Sports has Texas’ 2021 campaign ranked No. 8 in its final Big 12 power rankings, ahead of only the TCU Horned Frogs, who fired their coach of 21 seasons, and the Kansas Jayhawks, who beat the Longhorns in overtime this year.

It’s about what we expected as Texas Longhorns fans.

From 247Sports: This was a miserable start to the Steve Sarkisian era. After starting 4-1 on the season, the Longhorns then dropped six straight games to enter the final game of the season at 4-7. Texas beat Kansas State by five to end the season on a win and get to five on the season. But there is no doubt that the Longhorns had a disappointing season. Missing out on the Big 12 title is tough to accept. Finishing under .500 is even harder to accept. And Texas has to chew on that for months now.

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

WHAT WE’RE READING

NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND

Texas alum and New England Patriots safety Adrian Phillips just got a contract extension.