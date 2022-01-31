Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas G Andrew Jones will donate 10 percent of NIL income to cancer research

Texas Longhorns guard Andrew Jones, who fought a battle with leukemia back in 2018, announced over the weekend that he’ll donate 10 percent of his name, image and likeness earnings to cancer research through the V Foundation. Details from the Austin American-Statesman:

Texas G Andrew Jones has formalized his partnership with the V Foundation for Cancer Research where he'll give 10 cents of every dollar he makes off NIL to help fund cancer research. Go support @Drewdotcash and the @TheVFoundation. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) January 28, 2022

