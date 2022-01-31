Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas G Andrew Jones will donate 10 percent of NIL income to cancer research

Texas Longhorns guard Andrew Jones, who fought a battle with leukemia back in 2018, announced over the weekend that he’ll donate 10 percent of his name, image and likeness earnings to cancer research through the V Foundation. Details from the Austin American-Statesman:
Texas G Andrew Jones has formalized his partnership with the V Foundation for Cancer Research where he'll give 10 cents of every dollar he makes off NIL to help fund cancer research. Go support @Drewdotcash and the @TheVFoundation.— Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) January 28, 2022
WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
WHAT WE'RE READING
NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND
- No. 9 Texas women’s basketball fell to the No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners over the weekend.
Final from Norman. #TexasFight pic.twitter.com/kAyftcDoSN— Texas Women's Basketball (@TexasWBB) January 29, 2022
