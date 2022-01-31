Tito’s invests $20 million in Texas practice facilities

Austin-based Tito’s Handmade Vodka has committed a $20-million investment in practice facilities for the Texas Longhorns, the school announced on Monday.

With the pending demolition of the Erwin Center and the adjacent Denton Cooley Pavilion, as well as the aging bubble at Frank Denius Fields, the men’s and women’s basketball programs, rowing, and football all need new practice facilities. The basketball and rowing facilities will be next to the Moody Center with an expected completion date of summer 2022.

“What a tremendous show of support and Longhorn pride from Tito Beveridge through the philanthropic generosity of Tito’s,” said athletics director Chris Del Conte in a statement released by the school. “This is such a life-changing commitment and investment in the success of our athletics programs and all of our student-athletes. The resources to construct brand-new, state-of-the-art facilities and the development of so many world-class programs allow us to continue to provide the absolute best for our student-athletes, and truly demonstrates their commitment to excellence at The University of Texas.”

The founder and master distiller of Tito’s, Bert “Tito” Beveridge is a Texas alum who received two degrees from the university and previously donated $7 million for multiple investments in the academic side of the university.

“The education I received at UT changed the course of my life. When you study geology, you study all the sciences. It opened my eyes to what an incredible gift it is to be alive. I value this education to this day and am forever grateful to The University for enriching my life experience in so many ways,” said Tito Beveridge. “Giving back to student-athletes complements the support we provide to science research at UT. We hope this gift helps Longhorns excel both on and off the field throughout their lives, that they find something they love to do that they are good at, and that they share these passions and talents with their communities.”

“Tito and his team at Love, Tito’s have been incredible supporters of the university,” said UT president Jay Hartzell. “Whether they are helping our Population Health faculty improve outcomes for the community, investing in opportunities to serve and protect our community from COVID, or advancing student opportunities across the Forty Acres, they have helped fuel our vision to be the country’s highest impact public university. They understand the special role that athletics play in the fabric of our university, and I’m deeply grateful for this investment that will support our student-athletes in their pursuit of college degrees and championships.”