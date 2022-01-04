Longhorn Republic Podcast: Diving in on the conference openers

Texas Longhorns basketball officially started conference play over the weekend, with the men taking on the West Virginia Mountaineers and the women taking on the Oklahoma State Cowgirls.

The men jumped all over the Mountaineers, building a double-digit lead quickly which they never surrendered. Marcus Carr and Courtney Ramey did the bulk of the damage for Texas, with Andrew Jones chipping in for the offensive effort. At least for one game, Texas found a way to be efficient on offense, capitalizing on the extra possessions and pace Chris Beard prefers.

On the women’s side, Texas extended its winning streak to seven with a 11-point win over Oklahoma State thanks to patented Vic Schaefer defense, holding OSU to just 30.8 percent shooting on the night.

We also dive in on new wide receivers coach Brennan Marion, as well as commitments for both the football and basketball teams.

