Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams’ decision to enter NCAA transfer portal shakes up college football world

On Monday, Oklahoma Sooners freshman quarterback Caleb Williams, who overtook recent transfer and vaunted gunslinger Spencer Rattler for the role under center last year, announced he intended to enter the NCAA transfer portal. The announcement sent shockwaves across the college football landscape, even if Williams’ announcement was somewhat expected after former head coach Lincoln Riley left for the USC Trojans.

It’s unclear where Williams will land, though the Georgia Bulldogs are an early favorite.

Following the news, recently hired Oklahoma head coach Brett Venables and university athletic director Joe Castiglione issues a joint statement addressing the decision.

“Caleb Williams enjoyed an exciting and impactful first season at the University of Oklahoma and we will continue to be engaged with him and his family on a comprehensive plan for his development as a student and quarterback, including graduation and strategic leveraging of NIL opportunities,” the statement read. “While we believe OU provides Caleb the best opportunity to develop as a player and realize his goals for college and beyond, we respect his right to explore his options following key staffing changes here.”

They continued, “OU’s commitment to student-athlete development and its powerful track record of preparing players for the next level, including quarterbacks for the NFL, is unparalleled. Jeff Lebby is one of the most elite offensive coordinators and quarterback developers in the country. With the players we know are returning and with the new ones on the way, we will continue to explosive on offense under his direction.”

