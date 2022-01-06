Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Eastern Michigan, NFL alum Charlie Batch offers Caleb Williams $1 million to transfer to his alma mater

The NCAA transfer portal has acted as a well of entertain so far this year, with top-rated players like former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams entering the portal.
The reaction to which has been equally entertaining. Former Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions quarterback Charlie Batch, an alum of the Eastern Michigan Eagles, took to social media earlier this week to call on Williams to transfer to his former school.
Batch’s offer: $1 million.
Hey @CALEBcsw, have you considered Eastern Michigan, @EMUFB? If not, you SHOULD. GameAbove Capital is prepared to pay you ONE MILLION DOLLARS for one year! Are you ready be an EAGLE?@espn @CBSSportsNet @CBSSports @NBCSports @FOXSports @barstoolsports @MACSports @FS1— Charlie Batch (@CharlieBatch16) January 5, 2022
No. 14 Texas overcomes depleted Kansas State with second-half run in 70-57 win
- No. 9 Texas women’s basketball fell to the Texas Tech Red Raiders last night.
Final in Austin#TexasFight pic.twitter.com/6TqFWgYOfo— Texas Women's Basketball (@TexasWBB) January 6, 2022
- Texas women’s basketball will also cancel their Jan. 9 game against the Baylor Bears due to COVID-19 protocols.
SCHEDULE UPDATE— Texas Women's Basketball (@TexasWBB) January 5, 2022
Our game at Baylor scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 9 has been postponed in accordance with Big 12 Conference basketball game threshold guidelines.
The game will be rescheduled for a later date this season.
https://t.co/f2c3TDLzk2#HookEm pic.twitter.com/x5KBJN1qUm
