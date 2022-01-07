Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Former Texas QB Casey Thompson deciding between Nebraska, Oklahoma, Auburn, others

Former Texas Longhorns quarterback Casey Thompson, who will be a redshirt senior next season, is down to a few choices after entering the NCAA transfer portal late last month.
According to The Athletic, those choices include the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the Oklahoma Sooners, the Auburn Tigers, the Indiana Hoosiers and the Missouri Tigers. All five programs lost quarterbacks to the Kansas State Wildcats, the South Carolina Gamecocks, and the Washington Huskies, respectively. It seems as Nebraska is so far a leading candidate.
Transfer QB Casey Thompson, after seeing Nebraska today, has a top group of schools, according to his dad Charles, the former Oklahoma QB, of Nebraska, Oklahoma, Auburn, Indiana and Missouri.— Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) January 5, 2022
NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND
- Texas women’s basketball head coach Vic Schaefer doesn’t play around.
Don't mess with Vic's people. #HookEm https://t.co/skkXeaNRov pic.twitter.com/F2A64SZfcV— Tyler Feldman (@TylerFeldmanTV) January 6, 2022
- Former Texas volleyball All-American Skylar Fields is joining the USC Trojans.
— College VBall Transfers (@CVBTransfers) January 6, 2022
✏️: Skylar Fields
: Outside Hitter
⬅️: Texas
➡️: @uscwomensvolley
: @skylarrfields #CollegeVBTransfers | #NCAAWVB pic.twitter.com/H8e4csnfqj
