Former Texas QB Casey Thompson commits to Nebraska

Former Texas Longhorns quarterback Casey Thompson committed to the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, three weeks after entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Thompson chose Nebraska over Auburn, Indiana, Missouri, and Oklahoma following a recent visit to Lincoln. He has a previous relationship with head coach Scott Frost dating from his high school recruiting process — Frost pursued Thompson when he was the head coach at UCF.

Following the recent transfer of longtime Cornhuskers starter Adrian Martinez, Frost looked to the portal to add an experienced quarterback capable of winning the starting job. Now he’s landed one of the most productive quarterbacks from the Big 12.

Battling through a thumb injury on his throwing hand that he aggravated it multiple times throughout the season, Thompson ended the 2021 campaign at Texas with 10 starts, going 165-of-261 passing (63.2 percent) for 2,113 yards with 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions. His 24 touchdown passes led the conference.

Thompson has two seasons of eligibility that he can use.