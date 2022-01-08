Texas transfer WR target Isaiah Neyor commits to Tenneseee

Wyoming Cowboys transfer wide receiver Isaiah Neyor didn’t even need a visit to end up in orange. Unfortunately for the Texas Longhorns, the Texas native isn’t set to don burnt orange — he’s heading to Knoxville to play for the Tennessee Volunteers, announcing his commitment on Saturday.

The 6’3, 210-pounder, who played his high school football at Arlington Lamar, opted to commit to Tennessee despite the fact he’s never met head coach Josh Heupel in person and had official visits scheduled to Texas and USC.

Neyor picked up his offer from the Longhorns on Dec. 30, eight days after entering the NCAA transfer portal and seven days after picking up his offer from the Volunteers — with Texas searching for a new position coach after deciding not to retain Andre Coleman, the process of securing Brennan Marion from Pittsburgh potentially hurt the Horns in terms of offer timing.

With Neyor pledged to the Volunteers, the Longhorns will have to continue looking for wide receivers from the NCAA transfer portal to complement Xavier Worthy, who recorded 62 catches for 981 yards and 12 touchdowns in a record-setting freshman season. Texas does not currently have any publicly-known offers out to wide receivers in the transfer portal.