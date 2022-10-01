Report: Texas QB Quinn Ewers out vs. West Virginia

Texas Longhorns redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers will miss Saturday’s game against the West Virginia Mountaineers in Austin due to the shoulder injury he sustained three weeks ago, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

The target return date for Ewers, who suffered an SC sprain that knocked him out of the game against Alabama late in the first quarter, has dressed for the last two games but hasn’t been full speed in pre-game warmups as he prepares for a prospect return next week in the Cotton Bowl.

Thamel reports that Ewers initially had issues breathing and swallowing following the injury, but Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said Thursday that the Ohio State transfer is anxious to get back on the field.

“I think there’s no doubt Quinn’s wants to play — he’s wanted to play since he first got injured at Alabama. He wanted to go back in the game mentally. He’s a highly-competitive young man. He’s worked at trying to get himself healthy,” Sarkisian said.

The Longhorns, however, are taking the long-term approach with Ewers.

“There’s a there’s a safety element to this thing. We want to make sure that we’re doing what’s in the best interests of Quinn, but also our team.”

With Ewers out, redshirt sophomore Hudson Card will start for the third straight game. Card is 53-of-80 passing (66.3 percent) for 620 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception since replacing Ewers against the Crimson Tide.