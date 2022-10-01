4-star WR Jonah Wilson decommits from Texas

The Texas Longhorns suffered a loss in the 2023 recruiting class on Saturday when Spring Dekaney wide receiver Jonah unexpectedly announced his decommitment via Twitter.

“First off I would like to thank God for giving me the ability to play the game I love and blessing me with a great recruiting process,” Wilson wrote. “Also I would like to thank the University of Texas and their entire coaching staff for giving me an opportunity to continue my academic and athletic career at such a prestigious school. After talking with my family I’ve decided to decommit from the Longhorns and open my recruitment back up. Forever grateful.”

Wilson announced his commitment to Texas in June, just days after New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman Arch Manning pledged to the Longhorns. Although Wilson held 15 other offers at the time, the only official visit he’d taken was to the Forty Acres.

A consensus four-star prospect, Wilson is ranked as the No. 253 player nationally and the No. 33 wide receiver, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Texas currently holds commitments from two other wide receivers in the 2023 class — Johntay Cook and Ryan Niblett — but recently missed on Longview wide receivers Jalen Hale, who committed to Alabama.