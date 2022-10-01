Arch Manning tops uncles Peyton and Eli in the high school record books

Five star quarterback commit Arch Manning has had quite the career at Isidore Newman. When you are the grandson of Archie and the nephew of Peyton and Eli it is fair to say expectations for you as a player are going to be pretty high.

Well, Arch has not disappointed when it comes to lighting up the scoreboard and the stat sheet. On Friday night, Manning threw for 356 yards and SEVEN touchdowns en route to shattering Eli Manning’s career passing yardage mark a Newman, as well as Peyton Manning’s career touchdown record.

Five-Star QB Arch Manning has broken Newman’s High School Career Passing Yard and TD record, which was previously held by his uncles.



Eli’s record was 7,268 yards, and Peyton’s had 93 Career TD passes.



Eli's record was 7,268 yards, and Peyton's had 93 Career TD passes.

What a career for the No. 1 Player in the nation.

Manning has been a bit of a polarizing figure in the college football recruiting world and he has drawn many hot takes on whether or not he is going to be a good player at the next level. Well it is hard to argue with the numbers he has put up to date and when you are breaking long standing records of your uncles who have gone on to have both great college and NFL careers.

The No. 1 Player in the Nation, Arch Manning, lives up to his ranking in a record breaking night #HookEm pic.twitter.com/gVHJ3LNm5X — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) October 1, 2022

I’m sure people will still take their shots a Manning moving forward citing the level of competition. But at this point I think it is safe to say that if the level of competition didn’t hurt his uncles in the long run and he is breaking their records then the kid is doing alright.

While the the individual records are great, I’m almost certain Manning is laser focused on trying to put a state title in the trophy case. That is the goal over everything else.