WATCH: Xavier Worthy throws 33-yard TD to Ja’Tavion Sanders

The Texas Longhorns offense is cooking with grease early on in their match up against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Longhorns have sprinted out to a 28-0 first half lead and one of the ways the Texas offense got on the board was via sophomore wide receiver Xavier Worthy when he made the rare play with his arm by hitting tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders in stride for six on a double pass.

Worthy has been well known around college football for beating defenders with his feet and his hands, but now he has a touchdown pass on his resume. The touchdown toss put the Longhorns up 14-0 and went for 33 yards.

With the half coming to a close, the Longhorns look to be firmly in control, as they look to grab some momentum before heading into the Cotton Bowl next week to take on the Oklahoma Sooners.

Stay tuned for more highlights from tonight’s game.