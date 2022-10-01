Postgame Reaction: Texas in control against West Virginia

The Texas Longhorns were in need of a solid win and managed to control the game wire-to-wire, coming away with a 38-20 win over the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Longhorns jumped out to a 28-0 lead in the first half, thanks in large part to three big passing plays, two from quarterback Hudson Card and one from wide receiver Xavier Worthy. However, Texas is no stranger to first-half leads turning into second-half nightmares, but the Longhorns managed to come out and score the only points of the third quarter, taking a four-score lead into the fourth quarter.

Worthy seemingly had the breakout game he was waiting for, adding two receiving touchdowns to his passing score, while tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders did his part with 78 yards and two touchdowns of his own.

Now, Texas turns its attention to the Red River Rivalry and a floundering Oklahoma Sooner squad coming off of back-to-back losses. Can Texas get some revenge, keep itself in the conference race, and put a nail in the Sooners’ coffin?