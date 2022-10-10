Longhorns Daily News: Next up on Texas’ ‘revenge tour’ – Iowa State

The Texas Longhorns have had nearly an entire year to soak in last season’s 5-7 record.
That sort of disappointment comes with motivation, such as what sophomore tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders offered up after Texas’ stomping of the Oklahoma Sooners last weekend.
“It was a big win for us, but we’re still on our revenge tour,” Sanders said, per 247Sports.
Revenge tour indeed.
Next up, the Iowa State Cyclones.
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Ooof.
Ayo somebody tell Brent Venables to pass the joystick….this ain’t it— Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) October 8, 2022
