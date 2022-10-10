Texas at Oklahoma State kickoff time announced

The Big 12 conference has announced the kickoff time between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma State Cowboys has been set for 2:30 PM CT on ABC.

Kick times and TV networks for the #Big12FB games on 10/22 ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Fjn7y0TqQj — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) October 10, 2022

The Longhorns return to Stillwater on Oct. 22 for a potential top-25 showdown with the No. 8 Cowboys still undefeated (5-0/2-0) ahead of their match-up against No. 13 TCU this weekend.

Texas is 11-3 all-time at Boone Pickens Stadium including a 41-34 overtime victory in 2020 thanks to a takeover performance by former Longhorns Joseph Ossai.

Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns first must deal with the pesky Iowa State Cyclones this week at DKR before closing an eight-week stretch of football.

Texas will get its first bye week after Oklahoma State before the final four-week stretch against Kansas State, TCU, Kansas, and Baylor.

None of the kickoff times have been announced for the final four games of the season but the Baylor game will be broadcasted on ESPN or ABC.