Watch: Steve Sarkisian’s weekly press conference

The Texas Longhorns, after their rival Oklahoma Sooners 49-0, have an opportunity to have another cathartic moment and avenge one of the most embarrassing losses of the litany of bad losses from a year ago.

In the midst of the six-game losing streak, the Longhorns went to Ames and were dominated by the Cyclones 30-7 and looked worse than they did outside of the Arkansas blowout in non-conference play. Much of the Cyclones’ top talent from a year ago is in the league, but the architects of both the offense and defensive scheme are still on the sidelines. Can Texas head coach and offensive playcaller Steve Sarkisian get over the hump of the three-high safety look and keep the offense on track as it finally seems to find its stride?

Sarkisian addressed the weekend’s big win over the Sooners and the plan going forward during his weekly press conference.