 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Winning is Hard Podcast: Ewers, Horns dominate Oklahoma in Red River Rout

Like and subscribe to the Winning is Hard podcast!

By Cameron Parker and Wescott Eberts
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 08 AT&amp;T Red River Showdown - Texas vs Oklahoma Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It’s 7:30 PM and...OU really really sucks. And in the words of Wescott Eberts, winning is hard when you don’t have a backup quarterback.

The newest Winning is Hard podcast recaps the Texas Longhorns emphatic win over the Oklahoma Sooners in the 118th Red River Showdown.

Wescott and Cameron Parker talk about the limited Sooners offense under Davis Beville and just how bad this Oklahoma team is historically (3:00), the lack of playmakers, and the surplus of playmakers on the Texas side.

Plus, the improvement of turnovers and third-down success on offense for the Horns (14:00), the Texas defense (18:00), and Ja’Tavion Sanders impressive thoughts (22:00).

Wescott and Cameron conclude with final thoughts on Quinn Ewers’s performance, how Oklahoma defended Texas, and the lack of diversity of Longhorns wideouts this season.

If you have any questions for Wednesday’s preview podcast of the Iowa State Cyclones, leave a reply below!

More From Burnt Orange Nation

Loading comments...