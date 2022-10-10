Winning is Hard Podcast: Ewers, Horns dominate Oklahoma in Red River Rout

It’s 7:30 PM and...OU really really sucks. And in the words of Wescott Eberts, winning is hard when you don’t have a backup quarterback.

The newest Winning is Hard podcast recaps the Texas Longhorns emphatic win over the Oklahoma Sooners in the 118th Red River Showdown.

Wescott and Cameron Parker talk about the limited Sooners offense under Davis Beville and just how bad this Oklahoma team is historically (3:00), the lack of playmakers, and the surplus of playmakers on the Texas side.

Plus, the improvement of turnovers and third-down success on offense for the Horns (14:00), the Texas defense (18:00), and Ja’Tavion Sanders impressive thoughts (22:00).

Wescott and Cameron conclude with final thoughts on Quinn Ewers’s performance, how Oklahoma defended Texas, and the lack of diversity of Longhorns wideouts this season.

If you have any questions for Wednesday’s preview podcast of the Iowa State Cyclones, leave a reply below!