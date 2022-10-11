Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Quinn Ewers was born for moments like this, Steve Sarkisian says

Texas Longhorns redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers is that dude.

That’s becoming increasingly well established week after week.

In large part, it’s a matter of confidence for the Southlake Carroll product.

“At first he said it slipped,” head coach Steve Sarkisian said of Ewers interception against the Oklahoma Sooners, only his second of the season, per 247Sports. “Then, he said he thought it might have hit the wire [holding ABC’s aerial camera.] So, bad pass. The ball slipped out of his hand. He was trying to throw the ball away and just didn’t get it out of bounds.”

Ewers later added, “I knew it didn’t hit the wire.”

Texas is officially the Cheez-It Bowl National Team of the Week.