Texas Newcomers Report: Longhorns’ freshman OT Kelvin Banks is a force to reckon with

Welcome back to this week’s Texas Longhorns newcomer report.

It’s less a report, frankly, than it is a quick rundown of how some of Texas football’s new faces – freshmen, as well as those who joined the Longhorns via the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Short and sweet, in other words.

Much unlike the day for whichever Sooner was lined up across Kelvin Banks. (We’ll get into it below.)

Jaydon Blue, RB: The true freshman running back had 5 carries for 14 yards. His longest run accounted for 10 yards.

Kelvin Banks, LT: True freshman Banks has started all six games for the Longhorns. It hasn’t always been pretty, given Texas’ learning curve against the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide and, more recently, the Oklahoma Sooners, but it’s something to build on. And Banks is building upon his experience game after after game for the Longhorns indeed, indeed.

Found this while going through clips from yesterday...



As a DB, out of all the o-lineman for #Texas why would you pick KELVIN BANKS to mess with?! ‍♂️#HookEm pic.twitter.com/6cmVcFwoYD — Cory Mose (@Cory_Mose) October 9, 2022

Cole Hutson, RG: The same could be said for true freshman Hutson, who started his fifth game of the 2022 campaign over the weekend. And indeed Hutson provides plenty of time.

Cameron Williams, RT: True freshman Williams was a special teams guy against OU.

Justice Finkley, EDGE: Finkley had 2 tackles (2 assists) and 0.5 sacks on the day.

Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey, LB: Tucker-Dorsey, an upperclassmen who joined Texas from the FCS ranks this past offseason, saw 4 tackles on the night (1 solo, 3 assists.)

Ryan Watts, CB: The demolishing of Oklahoma turned out to be Watts’ least busy day of the regular season so far. A lopsided score didn’t help his case for getting on the field. He ended the afternoon with just 1 solo tackle.

Jaylon Guilbeau, NB: Guilbeau, a true freshman, made his fifth start against Oklahoma. He ended the day with 1 tackle (1 assist.)

Lance St. Louis, DS: True freshman St. Louis saw action over the weekend.

Will Stone, K: Stone, another true freshman, was more than busy kicking off all day.