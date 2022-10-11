Reacts Survey: Best Texas win over Oklahoma...ever?!

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Has it gotten old yet? No? Good.

The Longhorns are coming off their largest win over Oklahoma in school history and shut out the Sooners for the first time since 1965.

The 49-0 victory was also the Horns first win in the Red River Showdown since 2018, the Dicker the Kicker year.

All that being said, was this the best Texas win over Oklahoma of all-time? If not, what would you say would be? 2005?

Saturday also saw Quinn Ewers return since his collarbone injury against Alabama and he looked cool, calm, and collected in the rout. Which leaves the question: if Ewers had not not gotten injured in the first quarter against Alabama, would Texas be 6-0?

