Texas offers Oklahoma State commit Jelani McDonald

The Longhorns have extended an offer to four star Waco (TX) Connally athlete Jelani McDonald. McDonald has six reported offers and has been committed to Oklahoma State since the beginning of July.

McDonald 17th ranked athlete in the country according to 247Sports’ composite rankings and is the 202nd ranked prospect nationally.

McDonald does just about everything for Connally this year after playing primarily quarterback as a junior. He has logged snaps on both offense and defense, including taking some snaps under center. Per MaxPreps, McDonald has 14 total tackles, with 5 TFLs, 3 sacks, and has also grabbed one interception.

McDonald is also a key participant on special teams, as he return kicks and has punted as well this year with his longest punt coming at 48 yards.

On top of being a little bit of everything on the gridiron, McDonald is also a multisport star for the Cadets. McDonald averaged 20.5 points per game on the hardwood in the playoffs last year and helped lead Connally to a state semifinals appearance. McDonald also went to the track and field state championships in the spring and logged a PR in the triple jump of 48’2.