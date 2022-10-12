Winning is Hard Podcast: Can Texas snap their losing streak to Iowa State?

As we bask in the celebration of the Longhorns Red River beatdown last week, they still have a football game to be played this Saturday.

And it comes against an opponent they haven’t beaten since 2018. The Iowa State Cyclones.

So while you still watch the highlights of last week’s win over the Sooners, Wescott Eberts and Cameron Parker get you primed for the fighting Matt Campbell’s.

We start out with a look at the new faces on both sides of the ball for the Cyclones and an old one in Xavier Hutchinson. Then a deep dive into the Iowa State defense (8:00), the struggles against it in the past, and what a Texas offensive gameplan might look like.

Plus, what the Iowa State offense looks like without Brock Purdy and Breece Hall (16:30), how Texas may stack up against their offense, a look into the Big 12 halfway through the regular season (30:00), and predictions (36:00).

The podcast concludes with a few more thoughts on the Horns win over Oklahoma, the health of the team, and more!

You can also listen to the Winning is Hard podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!