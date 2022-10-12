Longhorns Daily News: Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark is becoming a man about town

Type “Big 12” into your Twitter search. Yes, you. Just do it.

You probably just saw conference commissioner Brett Yormark.

The newly minted Big 12 leader – who’s been tasked in guiding a newly minted Big 12 – has become a face about town since taking the reins from Bob Bowlsby earlier this year. Making his presence known, he’s been aggressive in his pursuit of potential expansion members, including those who might be among the non-chosen if the Big Ten comes back to finish off the Pac-12 – Arizona and Arizona State, Utah, and, much to their dismay, Colorado, too.

“Do we need to expand? No,” Yormark said a few weeks back during a campus visit, according to the University of Houston’s student paper the Daily Cougar. “On the go forward, we will have 12 great member institutions that give us a great footprint geographically. Great brands. You see the depth of this conference already right now two weeks into the football season.”

There’s also this:

The Big 12 is in the city today! I'll be talking to Brett Yormark, Scott Drew, and Bob Huggins a little later today for @boardroom. https://t.co/eNR0JE8BOX — Russell Steinberg (@Russ_Steinberg) October 12, 2022

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Ewers, Robinson should contend for Big 12 top player honors

Dallas Morning News: 5 things Texas fans should know about Iowa State: Cyclones lead Big 12 in defense

Dallas Morning News: FOX analyst says Texas looks like top 5 team in the country with healthy Quinn Ewers

247Sports: Texas offense ready for challenge of facing Iowa State’s elite, unique defense

247Sports: Morning Brew: Quinn Ewers showing signs of being something special

Inside Texas: Can Bijan Robinson run his way into Heisman contention?

Inside Texas: Texas needs to take care of business against Iowa State

Inside Texas: Midseason report: Using PFF grades to assess the Texas Longhorns

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Quinn Ewers proved he’s that dude in return against Oklahoma

How the Texas program has grown since last year’s rant by Bo Davis

Texas offers Oklahoma State commit Jelani McDonald

Winning is Hard Podcast: Can Texas snap their losing streak to Iowa State?

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Top highlights from Texas commits last week

247Sports: Elmarko Jackson to announce his college decision Thursday on 247Sports

247Sports: Texas commit Johntay Cook talks Texas amid strong senior season

247Sports: USA Basketball: Five-star guard Vyctorius Miller is planning out official visits

Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns Wednesday recruiting intel

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Oklahoman: Tramel: Keeping QBs around is answer for college football’s backup dilemma

Oklahoman: Tramel: Which teams are holding up in Big 12 efficiency ratings?

Dallas Morning News: College football Week 7 predictions: TCU-Oklahoma State, Kansas-OU and more

Our Daily Bears: First Look: West Virginia Mountaineers

Viva the Matadors: Behren Morton shines in Stillwater

Frogs O’ War: MMQB: The Quentin Johnston game

Crimson and Cream Machine: Oklahoma Football: Time for a history lesson

The Smoking Musket: Why are West Virginia receivers dropping passes?

The Smoking Musket: CJ Donaldson could return against Texas Tech

Rock Chalk Talk: View from the Stands: TCU

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Fat Bear Week was marred with voting irregularities and cheating

SB Nation: Josh Allen’s 98-yard touchdown to Gabe Davis from this angle illustrates just how hard it is to play quarterback

SB Nation: MLB Playoffs: Yordan Alvarez’s walk-off homer gives Astros a comeback win over Mariners

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Texas volleyball takes on the Kansas State Wildcats tonight at 7pm Central.

Texas volleyball’s Zoe Fleck is the truth, by the way.