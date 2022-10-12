Texas Longhorns in the NFL: The legend of ‘Dicker the Kicker’ lives on in Philadelphia

The NFL kicked off last week. Of course, that’s not exactly news to y’all.

But it does mean we had an opportunity to see former Texas Longhorns shine in the pros.

Shine they have indeed. Let’s break it down below.

Dicker the Kicker.



NFC Special Teams Player of the Week #TexasMade @camerondicker pic.twitter.com/I0eFji26cg — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) October 12, 2022

D’Onta Foreman, RB: The veteran running back, now with the Carolina Panthers, had 2 carries for 2 yards.

Devin Duvernay, WR: Building on his third-year breakout – as is typical of NFL receiver development – the Baltimore Ravens speed guy had 5 receptions for 54 yards, keeping on par with his season average per game so far this year. He’s also a special teams guy for the Ravens. Duvernay returned 1 punt on the day for 4 yards and returned 1 kickoff for 15 yards.

Geoff Swaim, TE: Swaim, the Tennessee Titans’ starting tight end. He had 1 reception for 5 yards.

Andrew Beck, TE: The former Longhorn started at tight end for the Denver Broncos.

Samuel Cosmi, OL: The rookie offensive lineman was inactive for the Washington Commanders.

Ta’Quan Graham, DL: The Atlanta Falcons starting defensive lineman had 1 tackle (1 solo.)

Charles Omenihu, DL: The San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman had 1 tackle on the day (1 solo), 1 sack, 1 tackle for a loss, and 2 quarterback hurries. He was productive to say the least.

Poona Ford, DT: Ford earned another start defensive end for the Seattle Seahawks over the weekend, where he accounted for 3 tackles (2 solo, 1 assists) on the day.

Hassan Ridgeway, DT: Ridgeway, a starting defensive tackle for the San Francisco 49ers, had 1 tackle (1 solo) and 1 tackle for a loss on the afternoon.

Malcolm Roach, DL: The New Orleans Saints defensive lineman accounted for 2 tackles.

Jordan Hicks, LB: It was yet another notable day for the starting Minnesota Vikings linebacker. That’s become the expectation in 2022 so far. Hicks accounted for 7 tackles altogether (2 solo, 4 assists) and 1 pass deflection. Look for Hicks to keep the momentum.

Caden Sterns, DB: The Denver Broncos defensive back accounted for 3 tackles on the day (1 solo, 2 assist), 2 interceptions, and 3 pass deflections.

Adrian Phillips, DB: The New England Patriots starting safety saw 5 tackles on the day (2 solo, 3 assists.)

Brandon Jones, DB: The former Longhorn and current Miami Dolphins defensive back got the starting nod at safety over the weekend, again. He ended the day with 9 tackles (5 solo, 4 assist), 1 sack, 1 tackle for a loss, and 1 quarterback hurry – Jones’ best outing of 2022.

Quandre Diggs, DB: The former Longhorns started at free safety for the Seattle Seahawks. He ended the afternoon with 7 tackles (4 solo, 3 assists.)

DeShon Elliott, DB: The Detroit Lions starting safety went wild yet again over the weekend. It was an outing in which Elliott owned the field as he had 12 tackles (10 solo, 2 assists.) He also nabbed 1 interception, 3 tackles for loss, and recorded 1 pass deflection.

Justin Tucker, K: One of the NFL’s top kickers, the former Longhorn went 4-for-4 on the day, with 58 yards as his long and a 43-yard game-winning kick. He also went 1-for-1 in PATs.

Cameron Dicker, K: Infamous “Dicker the Kicker,” now with the Philadelphia Eagles, went 2-for-2 on field goals, with a 42-yarder as his long and a 23-yard game winner, and then 2-for-2 in extra points.

Cameron Dicker drills his first NFL field goal. pic.twitter.com/Qss5dDFpW8 — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) October 9, 2022

Michael Dickson, P: The former Longhorn had 5 punts on the afternoon, with 55 yards as his long. Two of Dickson’s punts landed into the 20 yard line.