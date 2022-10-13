Longhorn Republic Podcast: Iowa State presents strength-on-strength matchup

The Texas Longhorns have said they’re on a revenge tour and the next on the list is the Iowa State Cyclones.

Texas and Iowa State are teams moving in opposite directions, with Texas winning its last two games, including a big win in the Red River Showdown, while Iowa State hopes to snap a long losing streak while extending its run against Texas. The Cyclones are without much of what made their offense special in recent memory, breaking in new weapons on offense. However, the architect of their suffocating defense, DC Jon Heacock, still manages their pioneering alignment.

How will the Longhorns attack Heacock’s defense and will it be enough to help the Longhorns right the ship and snap the losing streak that dates back to the 2019 matchup?

Connect with the show on Twitter and Facebook.

Intro and Outro: Earth, Wind, Fire ( Ryan Little / CC BY-SA 4.0)