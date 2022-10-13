Longhorns Daily News: Texas commit Arch Manning will reportedly be in Austin this weekend for another unofficial visit

2023 quarterback Arch Manning, a Texas Longhorns commit, is making his way to Austin again this weekend, according to OrangeBloods. Manning will be on an unofficial visit.
Future Texas Longhorn quarterback Arch Manning will take an unofficial visit to Austin this weekend, according to my sources. Manning's Isidore Newman football team has a bye this week. pic.twitter.com/gwDw75N39N— Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) October 13, 2022
WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
WHAT WE’RE READING
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Texas volleyball swept the Kansas State Wildcats last night.
Last night's highlights! #HookEm pic.twitter.com/0uhwwuooFn— Texas Volleyball (@TexasVolleyball) October 13, 2022
