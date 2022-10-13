Survey Results: Texas would be undefeated with Quinn Ewers

The best win over Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown’s history? 6-0 if not for Quinn Ewers’s injury?

That’s what the majority of Texas fans voted for in this week's SB Nation Reacts Survey!

When asked if the Longhorns' 49-0 route over Oklahoma was the greatest win in the rivalry, 69% voted yes.

It was the first time Texas had shut out the Sooners since 1965 and the largest margin of victory in the 118 meetings. The last seven Red River Showdowns had been decided by one possession.

Our second question in the SB Nation Reacts Survey was “would the Longhorns be 6-0 if Quinn Ewers had stayed healthy?” The response was a resounding YES, with 90% of the voters believing if not for the first-quarter injury against Alabama, Texas would have gone on to win the game and defeated Texas Tech two weeks later.

