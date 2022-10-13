Texas freshman redshirt tracker

The Texas Longhorns are now halfway through the 2022 regular season with six games played, providing an ideal time to check in on this year’s signing class and how many of the freshman have already burned their redshirts by playing in five or more games.

Freshman redshirt tracker Name ULM Bama UTSA TTU WVU OU Name ULM Bama UTSA TTU WVU OU Maalik Murphy X X X X X X Jaydon Blue O X O O O O* Brenen Thompson O X X X X O Savion Red O X O X X O Kelvin Banks O O O O O* O* Cole Hutson O O O O O* O* DJ Campbell O X X X X O Cam Williams O O O O O* O* Neto Umeozulu O X X X X O Connor Robertson O X X X X O Malik Agbo X X X X X O Ethan Burke O X O O X O Justice Finkley O X O O O O* Zac Swanson O X O X X X Kris Ross O X X X X X Jaray Bledsoe O X X X X X Aaron Bryant O X O X X X J'Mond Tapp O X O X X X Trevell Johnson X X X X X X Derrick Brown X X X X X X Austin Jordan O O O O O* O* Jaylon Guilbeau O O O O O* O* X'Avion Brice O X X X X X BJ Allen X X X X X X Larry Turner-Gooden O X X X X X Will Stone O O O O O* O* Lance St. Louis X X X O O* O

X = did not play, O = participant, O* = redshirt burned

Here’s the list of players who have burned their redshirts at the halfway mark:

Running back Jaydon Blue — After sitting out his senior season at Klein Cain, Blue enrolled early for spring practice and now has eight carries for 17 yards with a long run of 10 yards while receiving five carries against Oklahoma.

— After sitting out his senior season at Klein Cain, Blue enrolled early for spring practice and now has eight carries for 17 yards with a long run of 10 yards while receiving five carries against Oklahoma. Left tackle Kelvin Banks — Banks has started all six games, cementing his role on the blindside with strong pass protection and improving run blocking.

— Banks has started all six games, cementing his role on the blindside with strong pass protection and improving run blocking. Right guard Cole Hutson — Like Banks, Hutson is a six-game starter who has recovered after a poor performance against Texas Tech, improving in each of the last two games with a higher baseline level of play.

— Like Banks, Hutson is a six-game starter who has recovered after a poor performance against Texas Tech, improving in each of the last two games with a higher baseline level of play. Right tackle Cam Williams — The 6’5, 364-pounder plays on the kicking units for the Longhorns.

— The 6’5, 364-pounder plays on the kicking units for the Longhorns. Edge Justice Finkley — The early enrollee earned a spot on the depth chart as the backup to Ovie Oghoufo at Buck end and has four tackles this season, including a half sack against Oklahoma.

— The early enrollee earned a spot on the depth chart as the backup to Ovie Oghoufo at Buck end and has four tackles this season, including a half sack against Oklahoma. Cornerback Austin Jordan — A summer enrollee, Jordan is a surprise member of the rotation at cornerback, backing up Ohio State transfer Ryan Watts by beating out highly-touted Ohio State flip Terrence Brooks for a spot on the depth chart. Jordan has two tackles and a half tackle for loss.

— A summer enrollee, Jordan is a surprise member of the rotation at cornerback, backing up Ohio State transfer Ryan Watts by beating out highly-touted Ohio State flip Terrence Brooks for a spot on the depth chart. Jordan has two tackles and a half tackle for loss. Nickel back Jaylon Guilbeau — In the season opener, Guilbeau can out against the ones against Louisiana-Monroe, but junior Jahdae Barron has been more impactful with two interceptions, one returned for a touchdown. But Guilbeau is still in the rotation and has 11 tackles, a half tackle for loss, a pass broken up, and a quarterback hurry.

— In the season opener, Guilbeau can out against the ones against Louisiana-Monroe, but junior Jahdae Barron has been more impactful with two interceptions, one returned for a touchdown. But Guilbeau is still in the rotation and has 11 tackles, a half tackle for loss, a pass broken up, and a quarterback hurry. Kicker Will Stone — Serving as the kickoff specialist, the left footer has been a little bit inconsistent, kicking two balls out of bounds while recording 15 touchbacks on 43 kickoffs. Texas is allowing 18.5 yards per return in kickoff coverage, No. 41 nationally.

Players to track in the coming weeks: