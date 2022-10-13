LOOK: Arch Manning encourages OU commit Colton Vasek to ‘just stay home’

On Wednesday evening, Texas Longhorns quarterback commit Arch Manning posted an Instagram story that tagged Oklahoma Sooners edge pledge Colton Vasek captioned, “Could always just stay home.”

Manning built a relationship with the Austin Westlake product during the recruiting process, including hanging out together in late July when the Longhorns held a pool party for recruits.

Vasek had taken an official visit to Texas in the days before Manning made his way to the Forty Acres for the critical trip that helped end his recruitment a week later.

But the recruiting efforts by Manning weren’t enough, as Vasek committed to Oklahoma on Aug. 1, dealing the Horns a big loss on the recruiting trail. With the Sooners in the midst of a three-game losing streak and Vasek having visited for the game against the Crimson Tide earlier this fall, however, it was notable when Vasek was liking pro-Texas tweets.

To have a chance at flipping Vasek, recruits and coaches will have to continue working on the consensus four-star prospect who would fill a significant need in the 2022 Longhorns recruiting class.