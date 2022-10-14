Longhorns Daily News: Big 12 is reportedly set to adopt scheduling format that includes Texas, Oklahoma in 2023, 2024

Someday, the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners will migrate to the SEC.

There are folks out there who have estimated that could happen as soon as 2023, but according to a new Sports Illustrated report, that’s increasingly less likely to happen.

SI reports that the Big 12 is almost set to move forward with a division-less scheduling format that includes both Texas and Oklahoma for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, as well as the conference’s four new additions: the Cincinnati Bearcats, UCF Golden Knights, Houston Cougars (they were gonna sneak in there somehow or another), and the BYU Cougars.

From SI: “Members will continue to play nine league games in a divisionless model with the top two teams advancing to a championship game. The two-year format is set up for each team to play all others at least once. Historic rivalries are expected to be preserved on an annual basis with teams having permanent opponents. Those matchups are not yet official, but are likely to include games such as Oklahoma-Texas, Oklahoma State-Oklahoma, Kansas-Kansas State, TCU-Baylor and West Virginia-Cincinnati, the latter a natural regional matchup.”

In other words, Texas is seemingly set to hang tight.

Even if it wouldn’t be the first time Texas has caught the Big 12 off guard.

