How to watch No. 22 Texas vs. Iowa State: Game time, TV, live streaming, and more

The Longhorns has an opportunity to exact more revenge after last year’s struggles.

By Gerald Goodridge
After struggling to open conference play, the No. 22 Texas Longhorns are back in rhythm, after the return of starting quarterback Quinn Ewers ignited the offense to a 49-0 win over the Oklahoma Sooners.

Now, Texas has an opportunity to not only avenge one of last year’s most embarrassing losses, but snap a three-game losing streak to the Iowa State Cyclones in the process. Iowa State is in a rebuild year, replacing most of the offense that made them great in years past and has struggled to start conference play. But a win over Texas in Austin to right the ship would do a lot for head coach Matt Campbell and the Iowa State faithful.

Tom Herman was able to conquer the flyover defense the second time around and I feel confident in Sark’s ability to do it this Saturday mainly because I don’t think Iowa State can contain Quinn Ewers and Bijan Robinson and Xavier Worthy and Ja’Tavion Sanders for four quarters.

Not that Texas can’t or won’t lose another game this season — who knows, they might not — but for a rebuilding program in Year Two of the Sark era, that consistency is absolutely critical to building sustainable confidence, to inch closer to their goals, and finish with a season they’re proud of versus one they felt like they let slip away, as was the case in 2021.

Injury report:

  • Senior OL Junior Angilau — out
  • Senior WR Isaiah Neyor — out

How to Watch:

TV: ABC

Time: 11:00 a.m. Central

Livestream: WatchESPN

Radio: Texassports.com. Broadcasts are also available on Sirius 132, XM 199, and App Ch. 953

Odds: The Longhorns are a 15-point favorite at DraftKings. Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Weather: 81 degrees and sunny

