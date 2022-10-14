Texas offers JUCO DT Derick Hunter

The Texas Longhorns have extended an offer to Hinds (Miss) Community College defensive tackle Derick Hunter Jr, originally a Texas A&M signee from the 2019 recruiting class who picked the Aggies over Florida, Florida State, and Miami.

Hunter redshirted his freshman year and then played in every game on special teams and defense during his redshirt freshman year before opting to take the junior college bounce-back route.

AGTG Blessed to receive a offer from the University of Texas #HookEm pic.twitter.com/u9RyMLm3bL — derick(RAMBO)hunter jr. (@trenchbaby52) October 14, 2022

Hunter has already earned offers from Jackson State, Mississippi State, Purdue, and Tennessee to go along with the offer from the Longhorns.

So far this year for Hinds, Hunter has notched 18 total tackles, including two sacks.

The Longhorns will be in the market this offseason for immediate help along the interior defensive line, as they are set to lose Keondre Coburn, T’Vondre Sweat, and Moro Ojomo to graduation.

That will be a lot of production to be replaced and it makes sense to try to get some seasoned veterans from the junior college ranks or the portal to bridge the gap with some of the younger players already on the roster.

With an offer now extended to Hunter, the next step will be to see if he makes a trip to campus sometime this fall before the December signing period.