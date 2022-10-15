 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

WATCH: Texas drops hype video ahead of home meeting with Iowa State

The Horns are back home and hoping for another win on their revenge tour.

By Cody Daniel
/ new
NCAA Football: West Virginia at Texas Austin American-Statesman-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Content Services, LLC

On Saturday morning, the No. 22 Texas Longhorns will host the Iowa State Cyclones in hopes of another stop of their revenge tour.

The last time around, the Cyclones overcame a slow start to enjoy a 30-7 win, but the Horns enter as the favorites in hopes of a three-game conference win streak.

It’s time to step back into the ring.

Texas leads the all-time series 14-5, but Iowa State has won the last three meetings.

This time around, kickoff between the Longhorns the Cyclones is set for 11 AM CT on ABC.

More From Burnt Orange Nation

Loading comments...