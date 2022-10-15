WATCH: Texas drops hype video ahead of home meeting with Iowa State

On Saturday morning, the No. 22 Texas Longhorns will host the Iowa State Cyclones in hopes of another stop of their revenge tour.

The last time around, the Cyclones overcame a slow start to enjoy a 30-7 win, but the Horns enter as the favorites in hopes of a three-game conference win streak.

It’s time to step back into the ring.

Time to step back into the ring pic.twitter.com/aj3WkuOJLC — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) October 14, 2022

Texas leads the all-time series 14-5, but Iowa State has won the last three meetings.

This time around, kickoff between the Longhorns the Cyclones is set for 11 AM CT on ABC.