WATCH: Texas commit Johntay Cook has a monster performance

Five-star wide receiver commit Johntay Cook has been a regular visitor to the end zone this season, but Friday night against Mansfield Lake Ridge the Texas Longhorns pledge took it to a new level.

DeSoto put 86 points on the scoreboard last night, with 56 points coming in the first half of play. Cook was a huge focal point of the offensive fireworks, as he recorded 10 catches for 230 yards and scored five touchdowns on the night.

Cook averaged 23 yards a catch on the evening and once again showed that he is one of the top big play wide receivers in the country this cycle. For the year, Cook is now at 37 catches for 678 yards and 11 touchdowns and is on pace to set PRs in each category for himself. Cook now has three straight seasons of having double digit touchdowns and will be now make a run at notching 20 to clear his total from last season.

Not to be outdone, fellow Texas commit and teammate Tre Wisner turned in a very nice night as well. Wisner ran for 134 yards on 14 carries and also found the end zone during DeSoto’s big win. Wisner chipped in with three catches for 36 yards as well to give him 170 all-purpose yards on the evening.